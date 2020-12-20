LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Rep. Susie Lee received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, according to a press release.
The shot came at the recommendation of Congress' Office of Attending Physician. Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan recommended the vaccine, saying, "My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine."
Lee provided the following statement:
Upon recommendation of the Attending Physician, I received my first dose of a coronavirus vaccine this morning. I’m incredibly grateful to receive the vaccine and want to thank the doctors and health workers who administered my vaccination, as well as the frontline workers doing so throughout the country.
I’m mindful that I am no more important than the millions of Americans still waiting to receive the vaccine, but just like with wearing a mask or socially distancing, I would not ask my constituents to do something that I have not done myself. Also, because my official duties require me to travel frequently and cast votes in-person on the House floor, I’m glad I can take the steps to make my official duties safer for those around me, including airline workers, fellow travelers, and Capitol Hill staff. And rest assured, even with the vaccine, I will continue to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask in public, and observe social distancing.
Now I’m focused on securing this crucial bipartisan relief package today, which will include billions of dollars in funding for vaccine development and distribution along with economic relief that my constituents desperately need.
Lee announced on November 25 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to see her mother in Ohio. Her mother died the night prior.
