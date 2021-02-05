LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford said Congress needs to act fast to get COVID-19 relief passed and money into Nevadan's pockets.
On Thursday, Horsford said the House passed a critical budget resolution to clear the way for the American Rescue Act, Pres. Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. Early Friday morning, the Senate passed a similar resolution.
The $1.9 trillion plan would include $1,400 stimulus payments for eligible recipients, more unemployment relief and funding to help schools reopen safely.
Rep. Horsford estimated that on the current timeline, relief could be passed by the end of February.
