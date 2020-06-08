LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday and Sunday marked the first weekend of Las Vegas Strip properties opening after months of closures due to the pandemic. The reopening, in phases, revealed some other issues tourists may face.
“Definitely hard to find a ride to get around right now,” said Cierra Nared, visiting from Ohio.
She and her friends stayed on Las Vegas Strip over the weekend. Their first time in town, she said they wanted to go exploring and went to check out Fremont Street on Saturday night.
“We were out there for quite some time that night. We couldn’t get a Lyft. We couldn’t get an Uber. We couldn’t get a taxi,” she said. “We were down there for at least two to three hours waiting.”
She said eventually they got so desperate they accepted a ride home from a stranger.
“A guy stopped and was like, 'hey I’m an Uber,' which he really wasn’t. But he was like, 'hey, throw me $15 and I’ll give you a ride back to your hotel.' I was like, fine. Just get us there.”
FOX5 talked to a full-time rideshare driver who explained why he and many others in his circle are choosing not to drive right now.
“You ultimately have to decide, is my business going to stay shut down or am I going to go out to make some money?” he said. “It’s clear you’re not going to make the money you were pre-pandemic just because the people aren’t there even with it being opening weekend.”
He cited inconsistent business as one reason. But, he also pointed out there’s a good chance he might actually lose through gas and wear-and-tear on his vehicle. That’s where the gig worker unemployment benefits should help, but he, like so many others, still hasn’t received a dime.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of drivers who either A, don’t want to potentially expose themselves to the virus because that is a real concern. There’s a lot of drivers who don’t want to risk any unemployment they would get if they start bringing in any kind of income. There are also drivers who no longer have a vehicle because their vehicles have been repossessed. They can’t afford a vehicle. They can’t afford insurance because again, they don’t have any of that unemployment money coming in at all.”
He also pointed out many of these drivers maxing out their unemployment are making more than they could driving right now. He said when you make a list of pros and cons – for many of these drivers it’s just not worth getting behind the wheel under the current circumstances.
