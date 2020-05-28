LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- From Clark County pools to residential communities, pools are slowly reopening as managers work to enforce social distancing guidelines in Phase 2.
Pools must reopen with 50 percent capacity.
Public Pools
Clark County pools and aquatic centers will remain closed until sometime in June. Officials said they are still working out social distancing guidelines and hiring back laid-off staff.
The City of Henderson will open its pools Saturday. Reservations may be made online at cityofhenderson.com/register.
Visitors must have a time slot reserved. Each day has three time slots available: 10:00 a.m.-noon, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Pools will be closed intermittently throughout the day for cleaning.
Apartments
The Nevada State Apartment Associations said, complexes have come up with plans to reopen facilities.
"Most will be opening during business hours only to monitor those areas," said Susy Vasquez, executive director of NSAA. The organization represents 60 percent of complexes in the state.
Changes people will see include pool passes, appointments, limited pool furniture, and security guards monitoring the area after hours.
Homeowners Associations
While some private pools in communities have reopened, many others are working to resolve legal hurdles.
It has become the topic of heated debates at board meetings across the Valley, as attorneys review whether communities must hire security guards-- and increase HOA fees to enforce social distancing.
