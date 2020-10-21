LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Affordable rentals are slim pickings in Nevada, at a time when inventories are low for rentals and people are rushing to find rentals.
The eviction moratorium that ended October 15 created a conundrum: a lack of vacancies, and a lack of housing options for everyone who could face eviction.
The Nevada State Apartment Association said the vacancy rate for Nevada is 5.6%, lower than the national average of 6.8%. Officials say there is a lack of Section 8 and affordable housing for low-income individuals and families.
"When you see something, you've got to act immediately," said realtor Jason Ross of Realty One Group. Properties are seeing multiple applications the day they hit the market.
Landlords are also picking and choosing their tenants: Ross said a good credit score over 600 and one to two months rent down payment will also help your chances.
