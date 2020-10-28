LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rent prices fluctuate on a daily basis, however that's staying true during the pandemic.
The Nevada Apartment Association said many property managers use a software program as a guide when they’re setting rent prices. It helps to make sure rent prices stay in line with demand.
The software uses various criteria such as occupancy levels and rent prices in surrounding areas. Property managers want to make sure tenants are not moving out all at once.
“We’re having to teach the computer a couple of things because it wasn’t taught right what happens during a pandemic. So right now the computer is seeing that occupancy is really high in that particular community plus the surrounding community, so it’s pushing rents because obviously it’s a market driven rent. So you would see rent increases,” said Vasquez.
Our not so normal circumstances should keep landlords and property managers from raising rents, as many residents are on payment plans or not able pay at all.
