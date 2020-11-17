LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch wants you to remember and use this website, https://chap.clarkcountynv.gov, if you’re struggling financially due to COVID-19.
"We've had about 40,000 households apply. That may sound like a lot, but we're anticipating about 120,000 households will need help," said Burch.
On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission approved $30 million more federal CARES Act funds for rent, mortgage and utility assistance. This is on top of $50 million previously from Clark County and the state.
Greg and Mara Brown in Las Vegas said they have been struggling to pay utilities since the start of the pandemic. Greg is a drummer for a headline show at The Mirage.
"We finished March 6 at the Mirage with Matt Goss. That's my last paying show and it's been a long time," said Brown.
Brown and his wife Mara have two special needs children and said they run oxygen in the home for one of their son’s breathing machine. They said they owe a lot of money to the power company.
"I owe them about $4,000 to $5,000 right now," said Brown.
The Browns said they didn’t know about the federal CARES Act funds that are still available through Clark County and said they will look into applying.
Burch said a majority of the initial $50 million is already spoken for, but is happy about the additional $30 million from the county.
Clark County said the application process only takes about 15 or 20 minutes. You first check to see if you’re eligible. If you are, you will then provide information such as income, family size and your financial needs.
Burch said back rent and future rent may be paid out to keep people in their homes. He also said people who’ve received unemployment insurance benefits may still be eligible. Several documents will need to be uploaded as part of the application process.
Money does not go directly to an individual. It will be sent to the rental company, utility provider or mortgage company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.