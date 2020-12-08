LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County relief assistance is still available through the end of December.
According to county officials, residents can still apply for the CARES Housing Assistance Program to help with COVID-19 related expenses.
“We currently have 120 staff working to support this effort and we’re going to be adding 80 more,” said Clark County Social Services Assistance Director Randy Reinoso.
Many people are still waiting to find out if they’re approved for millions of dollars still available.
“Right now it’s taking about three weeks to turn over an application,” said Reinoso.
He says anyone waiting that long should receive notice soon whether they’re approved.
Reinoso says it’s important for people to know that they have until December 30 to apply for the money.
“If we get a person’s application up until December 30th we can provide them with assistance. At this point, anything beyond that date, we’re not going to be able to do anything unless there’s some sort of extension of the dollars or some new money that’s made available,” said Reinoso.
If all the CARES money isn’t spent, the county says it’s possible it might have to give it back to the federal government.
If all the CARES money isn’t spent, the county says it’s possible it might have to give it back to the federal government.
You will need to upload some documents as part of the the application process. You can apply for assistance money at chap.clarkcountynv.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.