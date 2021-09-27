More headaches or worries for those who live in the valley as rent is skyrocketing right alongside the price of homes.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The housing shortage has created a crisis for renters across the Las Vegas Valley, and many are worried about the terms of lease renewals and sticker shock for increases in rent. 

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada explains that Nevada law limits options for tenants. 

"We are seeing rents increase all across the valley. Unfortunately, there's not a lot tenants can do in these situations. It's not a rent-controlled state like New York," said attorney Aaron MacDonald of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. "The landlord has the ability to increase the rent, to whatever amount she wishes, so long as she gives the appropriate notice."

What is the law? According to Legal Aid Center: 

  • A landlord cannot increase your rent during your lease, and must give you a 60-day notice of any rent increase
  • Monthly tenants must also get a notice of a rental increase 60 days in advance
  • Weekly tenants must get a notice of a rental increase 30 days in advance

Other than the law, MacDonald advises the following options: 

  • Negotiate. Prove why you have been a good tenant, and what you can afford. 
  • Be proactive, and approach your landlord before your lease is up.

"That way you're protected during that lease term from rent increases," he said. 

You can contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada here.

