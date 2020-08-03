LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has issued a fine of $2,603 to Reno wine shop for noncompliance with one or more statewide health and safety requirements.
Vino 100 was issued the fine after two separate observations of state officials of noncompliance with health directives, according to a Monday press release from the division. The employer was provided a notice and request for compliance during the first visit.
The division has notified the shop saying that further noncompliance may result in an order to cease all activity until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply.
The penalty is part of 431 follow-up visits reported by Nevada OSHA, which found that 94% of businesses are now in compliance. The division reports that twelve businesses have received citations during the follow ups.
Overall compliance rates for initial observations have increased since the first full week of observation (June 29 to July 3) compared to the latest round of observations (July 27 to July 31) -- from 84% to 93% in northern Nevada and 66% to 94% in southern Nevada.
The division has received more than 2,100 health compliance complaints have since mid-March. General retail establishments were the subject of the highest percentage of complaints filed, accounting for 26%, followed by restaurants, accounting for 15% of total complaints.
OSHA says observations this week will focus on rural areas that have seen spikes in cases.
How sweet, this is a small business in South Reno just trying to make a living. I pass there often and see everyone wearing masks there. The owner must has angered someone in the governor’s office. Selective enforcement. Casinos and Protests Good .. Small Business Bad !
