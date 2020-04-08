LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Reno man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing hundreds of surgical masks from a VA hospital in Reno, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Peter Lucas, 35, is accused of stealing them from a supply cart at the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center (VA Medical Center) in Reno.
Lucas is charged with one count of theft of health care property and appeared in court on Wednesday.
“Our military veterans served on the front lines to protect our country, and now our health professionals are doing the same in our fight against COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich in a press release. “We will not allow the theft of personal protective equipment to go undeterred, endangering the safety of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals protecting our communities.”
According to Lucas' criminal complaint, surveillance at the medical center showed that between March 19 and March 23, he stole at least four boxes of masks from supply carts in his care, then hid them in his jacket as he left the hospital. Each box has about 50 masks, according to the release.
If he's convicted, Lucas could face a max penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by e-mailing the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov or directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USANV.COVID19FRAUD@usdoj.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.