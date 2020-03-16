LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Reno announced restrictions to the city's casinos, bars, restaurant, gyms and other "nonessential" businesses.
In an hour-long press conference Monday, Mayor Hillary Schieve said the measures were being taken because "lives are at stake."
The closures will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. to be closed by Friday and stay closed through April 5, Schieve said.
Grocery stores, fuel stations and pharmacies will remain open, along with other businesses deemed essential to the city's residents.
Further clarifying, Schieve said casinos will be allowed to operate under direction of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, but casino dining areas should be closed and room service is allowed for guests of those properties.
“I know there was some confusion around the announcement, so I just want to clarify that these are businesses where groups of people tend to congregate,” Schieve said. “Let me also clarify that all businesses are essential. I am simply trying to limit areas of high-exposure risk.”
The mayor asked employees who are impacted to file for unemployment.
To watch the full press conference, click here. For more details, click here.
