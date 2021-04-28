LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- In just a few days, on May 1, Clark County will take control of COVID-19 mitigation, and the county will loosen local restrictions.
Businesses will be able to operate at 80% capacity, and social distancing requirements will go down to three feet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced this week that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks outside while in small groups.
This is all great news for the struggling wedding industry. Industry experts tell FOX5 the new guidelines could make weddings more affordable -- and make wedding guests feel safer.
The industry’s pent-up demand is resulting in a big comeback for the city of Las Vegas, also called as the Wedding Capital of the World.
"Everybody is ready to celebrate, they're ready to get out,” said Desiree Wojtowicz, wedding planner and owner of Desirable Events by Desi. “I currently am seeing a high demand in weddings.”
Wojtowicz said she has always run her own wedding and event planning service. But now with ten full service weddings on her plate this year so far— she is expanding to add a full-time employee to her team.
"And then we're gonna expand to day-of, and probably bring on more girls for that as well,” said Wojtowicz.
Clark County's approved plan not only boosts capacity limits, but also allows couples to double the number of guests seated at a table, from six to 12. This, she said, will result in mega savings.
"It's a big difference in cost. Thousands and thousands… because there's less centerpieces, less linens and all that stuff,” said Wojtowicz.
She said she also hopes the social distance minimization will affect venues’ rules for dancefloors.
“Especially venues that weren't allowing dancing based on the social distancing,” said Wojtowicz.
She is hoping the governor aligns the mask mandate with the CDC’s latest update, so that those with outdoor weddings can show their proud and loving smiles.
She added, “And so that it's not in photos anymore. It's kind of like a constant reminder of the pandemic,” said Wojtowicz.
One of her clients, she said, has been waiting months for this moment.
"We wanted to make sure that the 13-piece band could play without wearing masks, because, of course it would be muffled. It wouldn't have the same sound effect. So now that we can have no masks for vaccinated singers, musicians and performers, it's great,” said Wojtowicz.
Clark County's approved plan for May 1 also states that large gatherings and events would be allowed to operate at full capacity with no social distancing requirements if half of Clark County's eligible population initiated vaccination, and attendees gave proof of vaccine or a negative PCR test before the event. Another scenario that would permit this would be if 60% of the eligible population completed vaccination.
Las Vegas native Haley Kaminski is another events planning professional who was impacted by COVID-19.
At the start of the pandemic, Kaminski was laid off from a local events company. Now, she is capitalizing on the pent-up "comeback" of the wedding industry.
"The downtime I had was kind of the perfect opportunity for me to work on my business, create my website, design my logo myself,” said Kaminski.
Then in November, she started her own business Eventfully Haley, despite it being the peak of the pandemic.
"Now with the restrictions loosening up it’s a perfect opportunity for me to do a full launch. I’ve been waiting for the restrictions to open because I didn’t want to promote gathering when people shouldn’t gather,” said Kaminsky.
But since starting her planning service, she said business is booming.
"We’re, like, super busy. All bakeries are booked out for the month, like balloon companies, they are not taking any events for a month, you have to really plan ahead right now,” said Kaminsky.
And now that the county's loosened measures are soon going into place, she believes Las Vegas’ wedding industry will thrive this year.
"If you can only have six people per table, you have to have more tables, which means more money, more chairs, more linens, more centerpieces,” said Kaminski. “When it comes to weddings, that’s a huge difference when working with a budget.”
Her latest success is only further proof that hard-hit events workers like Kaminski are a resilient bunch.
"And as an event planner you just have to roll with the punches… to be prepared for anything, the unexpected, and just handle it without anybody even really knowing,” said Kaminski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.