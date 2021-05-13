LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Regal announces Thursday that it will reopen its remaining three locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the final three locations will reopen on Friday, May 14.
The remaining three locations opening Friday include:
- Regal Cinebarre Palace Station (2411 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89102)
- Regal Colonnade (8880 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123)
- Regal Village Square (9400 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89117)
Previously opened theatres include:
- Regal Boulder Station (4111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV)
- Regal Sunset Station & IMAX (1301-A W Sunset Road, Henderson, NV)
- Regal Green Valley Ranch (2300 Paseo Verde, Henderson, NV)
- Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX (11011 West Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV)
- Regal Aliante & IMAX (7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV)
- Regal Summerlin Luxury (2070 Park Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV)
