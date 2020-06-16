LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Regal Theatres announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters beginning July 10.
Regal operates 11 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.
According to a news release, Regal's reopening will include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health organizations.
Among the safety measures, Regal says it will have a new contactless payment option and ULV Foggers.
"Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using eletrostatic 'fogger equipment.' This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying," the company said in the release.
Among other changes, concession stands will temporarily offer a reduced menu. Self-service condiment stands will be closed and refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended, the release said.
Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended. Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.
Regal says its employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated. Staff will be required to wash hands at a minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role, the company said.
Where required by local governance, Regal says all employees and guests will wear masks.
Visit https://regmovi.es/2zGWYN8 for more information on Regal's reopening.
