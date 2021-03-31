LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Regal Cinemas at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa will reopen on Friday following a disappointing showing over the summer.
Regal Cinemas Operations Manager Anthony Scarpaci said people have voiced interest in once again watching movies in the theater.
“They can’t wait to get back into a theater. A lot of people just want to eat the popcorn,” said Scarpaci.
However, the pandemic has changed the movie going experience.
Masks will be required at all times unless eating or drinking and food can no longer be consumed in the lobby.
Customers will be asked to eat all food while seating in one of the 16 movie theaters.
Social distancing will also be enforced, but movie goers will be allowed to sit next to friends and family.
“Your group of six can buy tickets you can sit near each other. Then the computer will automatically keep six feet apart to the side of you, to the back of you and in front of you,” said Scarpaci.
Regal Cinemas at Red Rock open on Friday at 11 a.m.
Regal Cinemas locations at Green Valley Ranch Casino, Sunset Station and Boulder Station will open on April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.