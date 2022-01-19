LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As mass COVID-19 testing sites are reopening and staffing shortages persist, there is a need for volunteers to staff those testing sites.
Red Rock Search and Rescue, a group formed to answer calls for help in the wilderness, is stepping up and taking on the role at the mass testing site at Texas Station.
RRSAR is one of the largest nonprofit, private search and rescue teams in the country with about 130 members. They assist law enforcement looking for missing people in the mountains or desert.
Now, they are helping the community by providing manpower and ensuring people can get tested. Some members are directing traffic to keep the line moving, others are doing paperwork. The volunteers work eight hour shifts and will be helping out for the next three weeks.
On Wednesday morning, some of the team members were at the Las Vegas City Council meeting where the team was honored for serving the community for the past 10 years.
“Over those 10 years, the dedicated men and women of Red Rock Search and Rescue have conducted over 560 searches totaling over 260,000 volunteer hours at a value of $8.5 million,” said Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.
It was 10 years ago this week when from a tragic loss of life, Red Rock Search and Rescue was born.
“There was a trail runner by the name of Ron Kirk who had gone up into Red Rock Conservation Area and he did not return home at the appointed time that he had said. There were a couple people who knew Ron quite well and they got together,” said Commander Craig McVeay of Red Rock Search and Rescue.
McVeay said over the years, they have had many successes finding people in the moment they need help most.
“There are few things you will ever do in life that will give a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that could match that,” McVeay said.
With local mass testing sites now processing thousands of people a day, there is the need for more volunteer groups to help. If your group is interested, contact the Southern Nevada Health District.
