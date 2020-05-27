LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday announced that it will be increasing recreational access at Red Rock and Sloan Canyon National Conservation Areas beginning June 1.
According to a news release, beginning June 1, BLM Southern Nevada will reopen access to:
- Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive
- Red Rock Overlook
- Late Night Trailhead
- Red Spring Boardwalk
- Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads
- The Sloan Canyon NCA parking area at Nawghaw Poa Road
During this phase, according to the release, the Red Rock Scenic Drive will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Late exit and overnight permits will not be issued until further notice.
Parking is only permitted in parking lots and not along the Scenic Drive, the release notes. When the parking lots are full and the area hits capacity, the gates will be temporarily closed until the area drops below capacity.
"The Red Rock Campground will remain closed, as it closes annually between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend."
The release states that the Sloan Canyon parking area at Nawghaw Poa Road will be open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
With public health in mind, the BLM says the following facilities/areas remain closed at this time:
- Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center
- Red Spring Picnic Area
- All campsites at the Red Rock Campground
- The Sloan Canyon Visitor Contact Station
Visit blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca for more information.
