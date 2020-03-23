LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has announced that several of its facilities are closed until further notice.
According to Red Rock Canyon, these facilities are closed until further notice:
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive and Visitor Center
Red Rock Overlook
Late Night Trailhead
Red Spring picnic area and boardwalk
All campsites at the Red Rock Campground
As a result of Gov. Sisolak ordering all nonessential businesses to close, Bureau of Land Management personnel are prohibited from servicing and maintaining these areas, officials said.
While there are other trails open in the area, officials caution that those trails reach capacity quickly.
The Scenic Drive & Vstr Cntr, Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring picnic area & boardwalk, & Red Rock Campground are closed temporarily (they require staffing/maintenance). Our website maps& lists other open trails BUT they’re reaching capacity too:https://t.co/w8WO1Zmz9K pic.twitter.com/mSsqCqx7qF— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 22, 2020
Visitors are encouraged to “pack it in and pack it out” as future trash removal may be limited due to limited staff availability in some areas.
Visit redrockcanyonlv.org/covid-19-closure-information for Red Rock Canyon's COVID-19 updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.