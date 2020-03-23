Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas/Facebook

(Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has announced that several of its facilities are closed until further notice.

According to Red Rock Canyon, these facilities are closed until further notice:

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive and Visitor Center

Red Rock Overlook

Late Night Trailhead

Red Spring picnic area and boardwalk

All campsites at the Red Rock Campground

As a result of Gov. Sisolak ordering all nonessential businesses to close, Bureau of Land Management personnel are prohibited from servicing and maintaining these areas, officials said.

While there are other trails open in the area, officials caution that those trails reach capacity quickly.

Visitors are encouraged to “pack it in and pack it out” as future trash removal may be limited due to limited staff availability in some areas.

Visit redrockcanyonlv.org/covid-19-closure-information for Red Rock Canyon's COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.