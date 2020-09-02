LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just in time for what officials call its "busiest camping season," Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has reopened its developed campground.
According to a news release, cooler temperatures during the fall and winter months make Red Rock Canyon a destination for visitors from around the world.
Red Rock Campground is located within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, approximately two miles east of the visitor center on State Route 159. It is the only developed campground within the National Conservation Area.
The campground features 80 individual campsites and seven group campsites, the release said.
Individual sites are $20 per site/night and are available by reservation at www.recreation.gov. Group campsites are $60 per site/night and also require reservations.
For those who haven’t already made reservations on recreation.gov, officials said that walk-ups can register on recreation.gov once they arrive with the assistance of a camphost. Credit cards are preferred payment. If cash must be received, hosts will ask for actual amount. If a pass is used, visually verify pass ownership without physically exchanging ID or pass.
According to the release, to limit the possible spread of COVID-19, the following precautions were in place as the campground reopened:
- Six of 12 restrooms will be closed
- Group campsites will be limited to 20 people
- No formal programming nor ranger talks will be conducted
Officials said the campground is scheduled to remain open until June 1, 2021, when it will then close for the low-usage summer season.
The release said that backcountry camping is allowed within Red Rock Canyon above 5,000 feet in the Pine Creek Wilderness, and above 6,500 feed in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness. A permit is required and can be obtained by called 702-515-5050.
Camping is also allowed on BLM managed public land outside of the Las Vegas Valley for up to two weeks without charge, the release notes. Popular primitive (no facilities) sites include Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and Logandale Trails System.
