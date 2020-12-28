LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Recruitment efforts are underway for workers to help vaccinate millions of Nevadans, all before the public rollout.
According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook, more than three million Nevadans are eligible for the vaccine.
Immunize Nevada and the state's Battleborn Medical Corps are searching for nurses to volunteer at public sites and clinics. More than 200 nurses have volunteered so far.
"It's so important, wherever we can get help, to really reach all of our Nevadans ... we have so many Nevadans who need to be vaccinated," said Aaliyah Goodie, COVID-19 Vaccine Project Manager with Immunize Nevada.
Immunize Nevada tells FOX5, the volunteer efforts are crucial to ensure access to all Nevadans, and especially rural or underserved communities.
Volunteers can email info@immunizenevada.org or contact Battleborn Medical Corps by clicking here: More Information
Aside from nonprofit and the state's efforts, CVS says it is hiring 15,000 people across the country in anticipation of millions of Americans coming to stores to get the vaccine.
"We are definitely anticipating that we will have people coming into the CVSs, but we will use our technology to schedule people so they are not lining up," said Jeff Lackey, vice president of Talent Acquisition for CVS Health.
The company tells FOX5, they are recruiting pharmacists, medical workers, nurses, store associates and managers.
For more information, click here: CVS jobs
(1) comment
I volunteer to give my vaccine to someone else.
