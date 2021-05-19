LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Emma Burkey’s name has been at the center of the weekly Wednesday night prayer gathering at Walk Church.
“Emma, we're praying for you and we're praying with you,” Senior Pastor Heiden Radner said on stage. “And God, I pray you will continue to do your miraculous work in Emma and through Emma.”
In April, 18-year-old Burkey fought through multiple brain surgeries for a rare blood clot associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Doctors predict a long road to recovery, but Radner said she's already beating the odds recovering at a drastically quicker pace than expected.
"We didn't know if she'd ever talk again. Now she got her trach [tube] out. She's talking using full sentences. She's smiling, her facial features are back and her memory is in tack," Radner said.
Burkey’s still in California in acute therapy, working every day to get back to the healthy teenager she was just months ago, and an active member of Walk Church.
"Emma has a heart for our next generation. She served in our kids ministry," Radner said.
Although Burkey and her parents are still in California, they’ve been tuning in to the Wednesday night prayer gatherings on Facebook Live. Burkey wrote in the comments, ‘He is already here’ and “give us more’.
Pastor Radner feels many of the prayers are starting to be answered. At the gatherings, he keeps the prayers specific and always changes when he gets updates from the Burkey family.
"Prayer to help with her swallowing or digest food,” Radner said. "Praying for her cognitive ability, and it seems like every week those prayers are being answered.”
The Walk Church family is anxiously awaiting when Burkey will be able to join them in person once again.
"To quote her dad Russ, he said to me, ‘God is a God of miracles. My daughter is a miracle' and he wants every one to know that same God can do a miracle for you," Radner said.
