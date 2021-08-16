LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans entering Allegiant Stadium will have to show proof of vaccination for all Raiders home games.
According to officials with Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination using the CLEAR's free mobile app. The vaccination requirement will allow fans to enjoy Raiders football without wearing a mask.
The mask policy will take effect on Monday, Sept. 13, when Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.
The Raiders changed their fan policy in accordance with Governor Sisolak's emergency directive on large gatherings.
“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.
Fans can receive vaccinations prior to all Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders announced a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated in May.
Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for all full-time staff at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League announce a no mask and vaccine policy.
A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at noon to discuss the new attendance policy at Allegiant Stadium.
