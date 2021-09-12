LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Monday, all fans attending Las Vegas Raiders home games will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Allegiant Stadium hosted alternate screening tents during the weekend to get people preregistered in order to alleviate some of the pressure Monday night.
Fans must download and use the Clear Health Pass, an app where users upload their proof of vaccination.
Senior Director of Community Ambulance Glen Simpson said on Saturday they verified more than 1,000 people; he expected Sunday to be even more.
"Folks are here for a multitude of reasons, number one, they may not be able to get onto the Clear app effectively or they might be partially vaccinated, so we’re running them through a screening process," Simpson said.
Those who are partially vaccinated will be required to wear a mask inside the stadium. Those that are unvaccinated will be able to receive the first dose of the vaccine on gameday on site.
“The important thing is ages 2-11 do not need to come to the alternate screening process so do not bring 2 to 11-year-olds to the screening process. They will need to wear a mask," Simpson said.
He said fans have been understanding about this additional step to attend the game.
“Every once in a while you get the chant, 'Raiders,' and it gets entire crowd going, so everybody has been very positive about it. Everybody understands sometimes you just have to do things to do things and they’ve been supportive of the process," Simpson said.
They will hold an alternate screening tent on Monday starting at 1 p.m. in lot B.
“Get here early, get your wristband so you can get inside and enjoy the game," Simpson said.
“I came out here to get my vaccination preregistered, so that I don’t have to stand in that long line tomorrow. I’m definitely glad I came in early, it was quick and easy," said Ravens fan William Jackson.
He said he supports the requirement. “It’s a matter of being protected versus not being protected, so I didn’t have a problem of getting vaccinated."
Rory Lyden is visiting from Ireland and his friend Dan Macrae is visiting from Canada. They flew to Las Vegas for a mining conference over the weekend and decided to get tickets to the game.
“Just checked in because we got the international vaccine, so yeah, pretty good process," Lyden said.
Ravens fan Jake Swinney said he hopes more NFL stadiums implement the same requirement.
“It’s necessary and it’s nice that the Raiders have taken the initiative and kind of set a precedent for the rest of the NFL to get things going, get us all back to normal," Swinney said.
