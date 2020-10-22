LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders game on Sunday was moved after the team quarantined players due to COVID-19.
The Raiders and Buccaneers will now play Sunday afternoon rather than the coveted Sunday Night Football spot. The game will air at 1:05 p.m. on FOX.
In a corresponding move, the Seahawks and Cardinals will now play on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.
"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football," the NFL said in a statement.
The schedule changes come after five Raiders players were sent home and right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.