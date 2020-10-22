Bills Raiders Football

Raiders fan Gabriel Andarde of Porterville, Calif., stands outside of Allegiant Stadium in costume before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders game on Sunday was moved after the team quarantined players due to COVID-19.

The Raiders and Buccaneers will now play Sunday afternoon rather than the coveted Sunday Night Football spot. The game will air at 1:05 p.m. on FOX.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks and Cardinals will now play on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on NBC.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football," the NFL said in a statement.

The schedule changes come after five Raiders players were sent home and right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.