LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team in the National Football league to implement a vaccine policy for fans during home games. Seeing the silver and black faithful in person has been a long time coming for Raider Nation, However it’s a fan base now split with the new vaccine mandate at Allegiant Stadium this season.
"I completely agree with that. I'm vaccinated and I'm ready to get in," Raiders fan Louis Zabala said.
Some season ticket holders said the vaccine is choice.
“Not being vaccinated is a choice. I don’t see why the government and the Raiders need to get into that,” Raiders season ticket holder Pasquale Buonsante said.
The Raiders will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination using the CLEAR free mobile app. The vaccination requirement will allow fans to enjoy Raiders football without wearing a mask. Fans that are not fully vaccinated can still attend, but will have to wear a mask. There will be a pop-up vaccine clinic at every Raiders home game, and fans can get their shot and go into the game.
Children not old enough to receive the vaccine can attend, but will also have to wear a mask.
Raiders’ owner Mark Davis said ticket holders can receive a full refund or carry their tickets over to next season.
Buonsante said because of the mandate he’ll sell all his tickets. He originally planned to go to about half the games and sell the others. The season ticket holder argues that if there are going to be any restrictions, it should be a required negative COVID-19 test.
"If you can get COVID-19 while being vaccinated, what's the point?" Buonsante said about allowing vaccinated fans in without masks.
He’s set on not getting the vaccine for now, but there are other season ticket holders that have already made plans to get vaccinated.
"To be honest the Raider games really pushed me into getting the vaccine," Raiders season ticket holder Jillian Diaz said.
Diaz and her husband live in the Los Angeles area and are die hard Raiders fans. The couple wanted to keep traveling to games and feeling that a mandate may become a reality the pair got their first doses about a month ago. Diaz said it was worth it to know she’ll be allowed to get into games anywhere in the country.
The season ticket holder said she believes more fans like here will do the same.
"The ones who just can't miss a game, can’t miss that first throw at that new stadium I think are going to do it absolutely. One of my friends is actually going to get it three days before the first game," Diaz said.
Diaz said she sees both sides, but would have preferred fans were given a choice.
"Anyone else who doesn't make it for their own reason we're all still cheering for the same team. Go Raiders! Just win baby!" she said enthusiastically.
The mask policy will take effect on Monday, Sept. 13, when the Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.
