LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A local radio personality did an act of kindness on Friday, when he donated a 1,000 reusable masks to University Medical Center's Children's Hospital.
Steve Sanchez, host of "The Steve Sanchez Show" on 105.1 FM and KDWN 720 AM delivered masks that can be washed and used for about 30 days.
These masks will benefit families visiting the children's hospital and those kids who are being released.
Sanchez said this is like UMC receiving 30,000 masks because of its reusable nature.
The masks are believed to be 92 percent effective against harmful elements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.