LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Could a COVID-19 vaccine be available next month? A Las Vegas doctor said he thinks there’s a chance a vaccine might be out soon.
“End of December. That’s my best guess,” said Dr. Michael Levin.
Dr. Levin is a lead researcher with a Moderna vaccine trial at the Clinical Research Center of Nevada. Nearly 500 people are taking part with some getting a placebo and other getting a vaccine.
Dr. Levin said he wants to be clear that he is only speaking for himself about a December timeline. He also said that would only happen if the FDA gives emergency approval to a company’s vaccine. He said he thinks the first people to get it would be first responders and people in high-risk categories.
Pfizer’s recently announced news that its vaccine is more than 90% effective against the 2019 novel coronavirus, and what medical experts were hoping for as far as the effectiveness of a vaccine.
“I think they would have been happy at 65, 70%, based on what I’ve read, what Dr. Fauci and the NIH suggested would be a useful vaccine. And if Pfizer’s reporting 90%, that’s very good,” said Dr. Levin.
Dr. Levin said there are still many unknowns about vaccines, including how long they would work. He said initial analysis of the Moderna vaccine trial in Nevada should come out very soon.
