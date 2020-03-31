LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and the city of Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that construction has begun on a new isolation and quarantine center for homeless individuals at Cashman Center.
According to a joint statement, the Cashman ISO-Q Complex (ISO-Q is short for isolation-quarantine) in downtown Las Vegas will be capable of serving at least 350 people.
The complex, which officials say is needed to facilitate the care of the homeless in the area, is expected to be complete and ready for patients on April 6.
According to the news release, upon completion, the complex will have separate areas for people who are quarantined because they are exposed by the coronavirus, an isolation area for those who test positive and have symptoms, and an isolation area for those who test positive but have no symptoms.
Clark County is overseeing and funding construction of the facility, and the city will oversee operations and security, the release said. Both Clark County and city of Las Vegas will jointly fund the complex.
Exactly how long it will remain in place will be determined at a later date.
“This complex will give the homeless a safe and secure place to receive the care they need to get healthy,” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “This facility will reduce the number of visits to our emergency rooms and help protect our most vulnerable population.”
American Medical Response will provide transportation for those diagnosed with the virus who have referrals from area hospitals or the Southern Nevada Health District, the release said. Those in need of quarantine will need a referral from a local shelter partner.
Transportation for asymptomatic homeless persons with referrals from area shelters has not been finalized. Hospitals will continue to provide care for the seriously ill in need of a ventilator.
“Care for the homeless through this pandemic continues to be of great concern for the city of Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “We are working with county and state officials to stay ahead of the expected needs for medical care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.