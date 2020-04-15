LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas hotel is offering a deal for locals with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor: the "quarantine getaway" comes with toilet paper and wine.
Inside the Artisan Hotel off West Sahara Boulevard, the pool, restaurant and bar have shut down. Rooms remain open for weary road trip travelers -- or locals who need somewhere else to sleep.
From lovers' quarrels and family friction to roommate squabbles, rising tensions inside homes under quarantine orders have led some to self-quarantine elsewhere.
"We put a unique spin on it-- but we are also serious about it. If you need a place to stay, and quarantine for the night, we are here for you-- you are safe," said Michael Crandall, VP of the Siegel Group.
Crandall said some of the safety measures implemented could be signs of what's to come, when the Strip reopens. Workers give extra distance between themselves and guests.
There are limited workers at the front desk and other areas. Housekeeping will only enter into vacant rooms. Common areas are cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day.
The lack of occupancy has led to social distancing. There's no word how many rooms the Artisan will fill up, or how other hotels could proceed.
"The future right now is changing-- its a fluid situation," Crandall said. "Vegas will reinvent itself," he said.
The locals' special starts at $39 a night.
