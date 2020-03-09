LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District in a large statement said it understands the impact of COVID-19 on the valley's children, families and school communities.
A long question and answer sheet was released on Tuesday to keep the school communities up-to-date with issues related to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Clark County.
CCSD said it will continue to work closely with a coalition of partners, including the Office of the Governor, Clark County Government, the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies on a cohesive community response to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff.
Please find answers below to questions CCSD has received. The school district said it will continue updating this document as new questions come to them from. Updates will be marked by highlighting the question.
GENERAL INFORMATION AND HEALTH GUIDELINES
- Where do I go for updated information regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)?
The district will continue to provide updates to parents via ParentLink and by email for staff. Additionally, information related to coronavirus will continue to be posted online at ccsd.net.
The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has activated an information phone line for those who may have questions about coronavirus. Currently, the phone line is staffed Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and may be reached by calling (702) 759-INFO (4636).
- What are the guidelines to ensure proper handwashing?
Handwashing is critical to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Schools have been reminded of the proper hygiene and handwashing guidelines and have been asked to follow them accordingly. Parents should encourage students to do the same both at home and at school.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.
SCHOOL CLEANING
- Is CCSD cleaning schools to ensure everything is sanitized?
CCSD has an active cleaning schedule and custodians are already prepared with the cleaning materials to keep our schools clean for the students we serve. CCSD has increased cleaning of all surfaces as a proactive approach to prevent the possible spread of the virus. CCSD has secured a supply chain for cleaning supplies and is prepared for deep cleaning teams to be dispatched.
- How is CCSD ensuring schools have the supplies needed to decrease the spread of the virus? Is there a way to donate supplies to schools?
CCSD has increased cleaning of all surfaces as a proactive approach to prevent the possible spread of the virus. CCSD has secured a supply chain for cleaning supplies and is prepared for deep cleaning teams to be
dispatched.
Since the use of chemicals around students is so closely regulated, donations at this time for those processes would not be necessary. However, parties wishing to donate should contact their school and see if
items such as soap, wipes, tissues and hand sanitizer with at least a 60% alcohol content are needed.
STUDENT AND EMPLOYEE TRAVEL
- What is the reasoning behind the student travel cancellations announced on March 5, 2020?
Student safety and well-being is our number one priority. The decision to cancel international and out-of-state student travel did not come lightly. It was made not only to safeguard the students who were scheduled to
travel, but also to protect their fellow classmates who were staying in-state.
- Will employees be able to travel for work-related matters?
There is no higher priority to us than the safety of our staff and students. This is why the Clark County School District is restricting all out-of-state and international district-sponsored employee travel effective immediately
and until further notice.
We will continue monitoring the developments of coronavirus COVID-19 and assess the restriction on travel on a daily basis.
- How are the travel restrictions being assessed? When do we expect it to be reassessed?
Travel restrictions will be examined daily and are subject to revision based on CDC and SNHD informing and
recommendations. Travel will be continuously evaluated based on the latest information available.
- Is it possible for a group to request a travel exemption and waive liability to go on scheduled trips?
No, There are no exceptions to travel restrictions. While those traveling would be potentially liable for their own action, CCSD could also face liability because there could be potential risk upon students returning to
school. While those attending the trip(s) have accepted liability, those they impact upon return have not. Travel will be continuously evaluated based on the latest information available.
- Have other school districts restricted out-of-state and international travel?
There is no central repository of travel restrictions by school districts. However, several districts have canceled international and out-of-state student travel.
- Is in-state travel being limited now that a new case of coronavirus was identified in Washoe County?
The travel restrictions put in place by CCSD will be evaluated based on information from the CDC and SNHD.
At this time, only out-of-state and international travel are restricted. We will continue to monitor and update as needed.
- What is the process schools should follow for cancellations? Will refunds be issued? Will there be any support from CCSD in seeking refunds?
Currently, we are developing a refund process. The first refund opportunity lies with the vendor, locations, or host for the event or travel. Organizations have been responsive as this is related to exceptional reasons for
canceling.
CCSD is committed to refunding costs for all families affected. CCSD is also working with federal elected representatives for a potential reimbursement program for those unable to secure a refund, voucher or other method of securing the travel at a later date.
- What will be the impact on spring sporting events? Will schools still be participating? Are championship teams allowed to travel to sporting events?
Out-of-state student travel, including student athletics, is canceled until further notice. At this time, CCSD sponsored athletic events that do not involve out-of-state travel will remain scheduled. Please contact the
Secondary Student Athletics and Activities Department at 702-799-8493 for further guidance or questions.
As timely updates are available, CCSD will continue to monitor travel restrictions.
- If students or staff are returning from trips currently, what should they do in regard to returning to school?
The CDC and SNHD have a process to identify anyone returning from a Level 3 environment (Italy, China, etc.) and will assist individuals and organizations in supporting the process. The Superintendent is also asking families that have any member that have traveled overseas to contact their school administration to inform them.
School administration will then communicate with the family and region leadership to provide any additional details so recommendations can be made related to reengaging with the school community.
- How is the attendance policy going to be affected in the event of school absences resulting from viral infection or quarantine?
Current attendance procedures and practices will be used. CCSD has requested guidance on attendance matters from the Nevada Department of Education (NDE).
- What about local events that have students or staff interacting with out-of-state visitors?
Currently there are no restrictions on local events. Participation in such events is always optional. The circumstances related to the progression COVID-19 are evolving daily.
INSTRUCTIONAL CONTINUITY
- What is the contingency plan for state mandated testing, like SBAC, if a school or student is infected or quarantined?
CCSD has worked with the NDE to develop a place that allows for time extensions during the testing window. We are waiting for NDE’s guidance for testing options in the event of long-term school closures due to coronavirus.
RESPONSE PLANS - SCHOOL CLOSURES
- If a student tests positive for coronavirus, will parents at that school and in that classroom be notified of the potential risk of infection?
Yes, if any school is impacted by coronavirus, CCSD and SNHD will work to inform the school principal and staff as well as provide messaging to all parents to inform them of the event following privacy law.
CCSD is already prepared to respond and provide deep cleaning for the school building and classrooms.
- Does CCSD have a plan in place for staffing if there is widespread infection at a school site?
Yes, CCSD is prepared to support vacant positions to ensure continuity of instruction. However, the circumstances related to the progression COVID-19 is evolving daily. There is the possibility that if the virus became “widespread” that CCSD would be asked or have to voluntarily close for a period of time.
- What options are available if staff members do not have enough sick leave to be quarantined?
CCSD staff members are provided various forms of leave through collective bargaining agreements with their
respective unions.
- Can parents keep students home with the option of working in online classes, especially if they have underlying health issues?
No, this is not available unless the student is currently attending the Nevada Learning Academy. If school closures create the need for online/virtual programming, this will be communicated directly to parents. Students
with underlying health issues may need to work with schools and the Homebound Services office if non-traditional education services are needed in accordance with individual student health needs.
- Do experts feel that closing schools will have a positive impact on preventing the spread of the virus?
School closure is the last resort. We will continue to utilize the expertise of our health experts.
- If a CCSD student tests positive, will testing be provided for the remaining students in their class? If so, would this testing take place without a parent's permission or knowledge?
No, students need to exhibit signs of the virus in order to qualify for testing.
- Why was the school in Reno identified and not the one in Las Vegas?
The school in Las Vegas operates independently, and therefore is not in our purview to release the name of the
school.
- What are the chances of schools being closed entirely?
CCSD will follow the recommendations of the SNHD and CDC. The goal of CCSD is to remain open and to educate children and provide a sense of normality and stability for our students, employees and families
