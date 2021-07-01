LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Public Health Laboratories has detected three cases of a new COVID-19 variant called "delta plus."
Lab director Dr. Mark Pandori said on Thursday that the three cases were seen two weeks ago in Clark County. No other cases have been detected since then, he said.
The delta plus strain has one major additional mutation on top of the delta variant that has been circulating. The mutation has been seen in other variants of concern, according to Pandori.
