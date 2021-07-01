0125 nsphl announcement covid strain detected in nv

courtesy University of Nevada Reno

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Public Health Laboratories has detected three cases of a new COVID-19 variant called "delta plus." 

Lab director Dr. Mark Pandori said on Thursday that the three cases were seen two weeks ago in Clark County. No other cases have been detected since then, he said. 

The delta plus strain has one major additional mutation on top of the delta variant that has been circulating. The mutation has been seen in other variants of concern, according to Pandori. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.