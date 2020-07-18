LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants can now file appeals online, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
As of Saturday morning, appeals are required to be submitted within 11 days of claimant notification, DETR said. The deadline is being extended "for good cause for PUA filers to have sufficient opportunity to request an appeal." Appeals for previously issued eligibility determinations will be honored for 30 calendar days from July 18, the agency said.
PUA filers can file the appeal online at EmployNV by signing into their account. They are asked to upload any relevant documents, images or information for the appeal.
Successful appeal filers will be notified through their EmployNV account, DETR said, indicating an "Appeal Acknowledgement" once it has been validated. Invalid appeals will be notified, as well.
The process may take 15 days or more, DETR said. Anyone needing assistance for the process is asked to call 1 (800) 603-9681.
DETR is expected to announce in the coming weeks a scheduling component for appeal hearings.
"Filers will need to watch for communication in their PUA claim account portal for an electronic 'Notice of Hearing' in their messaging in-box that will outline the process, date and time for the hearing. Hearings will begin in August 2020," DETR said on Saturday.
