LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Protestors hit the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon, calling for the end of Nevada's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root organized the protest, which started at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets on Las Vegas Boulevard near Warm Springs.
Organizers touted the event as "America's First Interactive Drive-Thru Protest Caravan."
This Las Vegas family is joining hundreds of other cars in a caravan protest to open Nevada. The mom told me she owns a bookkeeping company and had to lay-off 15 employees. She said she still hasn’t been able to collect unemployment. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/UaT2vPcMP4— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) April 24, 2020
Protestors were calling for the reopening of the Nevada economy and said they are also supporting small business owners, Las Vegas Strip employees and Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has called for the reopening of the state in national TV interviews this week.
The protest, which was taking place in people's cars, was set to leave the outlet mall before traveling the Strip and ending at the Grant Sawyer Building on Washington Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
