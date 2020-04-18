LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of demonstrators protested Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the stay-at-home order across the state on Saturday.
In Carson City, the protest was held at the Capitol building. In Las Vegas, hundreds more protested in front of the Grant Sawyer Building north of downtown.
HAPPENING NOW: About 200-300 people have gathered at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas to protest Gov. Sisolak and the stay-at-home order. This follows an earlier “Operation Nevada” protest in Carson City. (📷: FOX5) pic.twitter.com/fyxIlaXOKa— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 18, 2020
According to its website, "Operation Nevada" was part of a "global march for freedom" calling for an end to the state's stay-at-home order. Protesters told FOX5 they were calling for Nevada's businesses and economy to reopen.
Sisolak addressed protests in other parts of the country earlier this week, saying he hoped they practice social distancing.
(1) comment
Keep protesting this clown until we are open. I bet he tries to raise our taxes or tries to force in a state tax like he attempted already.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.