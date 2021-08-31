Gambling Conference

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those planning to attend the 2021 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

According to organizers, attendees, exhibitors, media, speakers, and AGA and RX staff will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA or authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO.

G2E is planned for Oct. 4-7 at the Sands Expo.

The move to require vaccines for the convention follows similar announcements from CES and NAB.

For more information, visit: globalgamingexpo.com/en-us/health-and-safety.html

