LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those planning to attend the 2021 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
According to organizers, attendees, exhibitors, media, speakers, and AGA and RX staff will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA or authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO.
G2E is planned for Oct. 4-7 at the Sands Expo.
The move to require vaccines for the convention follows similar announcements from CES and NAB.
For more information, visit: globalgamingexpo.com/en-us/health-and-safety.html
