LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Project 4 Humanity is providing free meals to families Wednesday.
The nonprofit is giving away 31 lb. food boxes as part of it's what its "Farmers to Families" food drive.
The event it at 912 E. Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, starting at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration is required. You can RSVP online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.