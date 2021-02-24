Nearly 30 million Americans told the Census Bureau they didn't have enough to eat last week

Staff and volunteers with 'The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation', distribute food and other goods during its second Dodger Day Drive-Thru food bank for people facing economic hardship in Huntington Park, California on June 18, 2020.

 Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Project 4 Humanity is providing free meals to families Wednesday.

The nonprofit is giving away 31 lb. food boxes as part of it's what its "Farmers to Families" food drive.

The event it at 912 E. Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, starting at 8 a.m.

Pre-registration is required. You can RSVP online.

