LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas Housing Assistance Program will provide short-term assistance to Las Vegas residents experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID-19-related loss of income.
According to a news release, the program provides assistance for up to three months of reasonable rent or mortgage. The program pays directly to the landlord or mortgage company on behalf of eligible program participants.
The release notes that assistance is contingent on the availability of CARES Act grant funding.
We are offering a new, temporary grant program to provide short-term assistance to city residents experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID-19-related loss of income. For eligibility and more information, visit https://t.co/sPeMCgxPQS. pic.twitter.com/3nt5G56lZB— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 1, 2020
Pre-applications for the program must be submitted by July 31. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and only one pre-application per household will be accepted.
Completion of the pre-application does not guarantee placement in the program, according to the release. Staff will contact applicants to inform them if they are eligible or not. Eligible applicants will then receive an application to complete. If approved, funds will be disbursed to the landlord or mortgage company.
Among other requirements, the release says that those eligible must be a city of Las Vegas resident and reside in a property located within the city of Las Vegas. You must have documentation of financial hardship due to COVID-19 (example: loss of income, reduced hours, layoffs, etc.) You must also have a delinquency notice from a landlord or mortgage company and have a lack of assets and savings to pay rent or mortgage.
For a full list of requirements and a link to apply, visit: lasvegasnevada.gov/Residents/Housing-Assistance-Program.
