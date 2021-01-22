LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 has shifted just about every aspect of our day-to-day lives, including how film productions move forward.
Hollywood has slowed down or put halt to various productions while Los Angeles County deals with some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the nation.
iFOCUS Digital Media Group is a brand new production company in Las Vegas, opening its doors for filmmakers and artists alike to have a place to continue producing content during the pandemic.
iFOCUS said the increase in popularity for Las Vegas as a production hub is continuing to grow due to affordability, proximity to Los Angeles and easier COVID-19 restrictions to navigate through.
Malachi Miles and Quintin Adams both own iFOCUS Digital Media Group and recognize the changes within the industry during the pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it’s shutting a lot of other places down. It’s hard to shut down a place like Sin City," Miles said. "People who can film and produce content can at least do so here in the entertainment capitol of the world. A bigger industry in Las Vegas can lead the path for more work in a city that’s already been hit so hard in other areas.”
“Hollywood is under a lot of constraints, for good reason, but it is effecting a lot of people who work in the film industry in that area," Adams said. "Vegas can now step in and fill the void for productions who otherwise would continue to stay dark without seeking Vegas out as an option.”
More information on iFOCUS and employment opportunities with the new production company can be found online.
