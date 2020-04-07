LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About a month ago, parents and faculty at St. Gabriel private Catholic school in Las Vegas found out their billionaire financial backer was backing out.
“To say it was a shock was a complete understatement,” one parent said. “We knew who our benefactor was. It seemed stable. He was the main source of the funding of the school.”
The consensus was to raise funds and figure out a way to keep the school alive past the end of the school year with a more sustainable financial structure.
“We met with parents and drafted up a donation letter to send out to everybody in Vegas,” another parent said.
But that was March 10. Kids were still in school. The United States had fewer than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Most people still had jobs.
“We were planning a bunch of fundraisers on site and we were going to be selling a whole bunch of paver stones and we were inviting a bunch of potential donors to come out,” one parent said. “But now, it’s hard because if we have an officer number for a potential donor - they’re not even in the office. So, it’s hard to reach out to people.”
Even back in early March parents knew this was going to be an uphill battle, but COVID-19 made that hill even steeper.
“But one of the moms said we’re the little engine that could so we’re going to keep trucking along. We believe we can do this,” said the parent. “We’re still reaching out to people and still praying.”
They told FOX5 they need somewhere in the ballpark of a half-million dollars to open the doors again in the fall. We’re told so far, fundraising has been “minimal.”
“For me to see it possibly close, it really hurts,” Father Marcus said. He explained that St. Gabriel is an independent Catholic school not required to teach a particular curriculum. This also means they don’t get the same financial benefits as diocesan schools.
But, as their kids continue to take classes online, the parents say they aren’t giving up.
“It’s been hard but, we’re trying to stay positive,” one parent told FOX5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.