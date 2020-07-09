LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Diocese of Las Vegas announced Thursday that a Priest at a valley church has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the Priest works at Holy Family Catholic Church in Las Vegas.
He conducted Mass on Wednesday, July 8 in a mask and used hand sanitizer as Diocese protocol dictates, the release noted. The Priest was notified later that day that he tested positive.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Parish is immediately closing for sanitization and cleaning and will be closed until further notice, officials said.
“We have a moral and ethical obligation to notify anyone who attended the 8:30a.m. Mass on July 8th at Holy Family Catholic Church that this Priest was in attendance and recommend that they seek testing. All individuals working at the Parish who have come in contact with the Priest have been notified to self-quarantine and will be tested,” Steve Meriwether, Director of Security for the Diocese of Las Vegas.
According to officials, as part of the reopening process, Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas, established the Diocesan Restoration Council.
The council is responsible for outlining protocols each Parish must follow to meet CDC and SNHD health and safety guidelines. Prior to reopening, according to the release, each Parish submitted a plan to the Diocese that outlined how it planned to follow the established protocols.
Protocols established by the group include ensuring the current 50-person limit, temperature checks of everyone entering the Parish, social distancing requirements, face coverings for everyone over 10 years of age entering the Parish, cleaning and sanitization of the Parish between every Mass and continued limitations of Communion and the removal of Holy Water within the Parish.
All Diocese of Las Vegas buildings require a temperature check prior to entry, face coverings and are regularly cleaned and sanitized, officials said in the release
And houses of warship and other gathering places should be opened up why ?? With the poorest of ventilation and probably most antiquated this is a disaster just waiting to happen. The public needs to start using what few brains they have and take this pandemic seriously. IT IS FAR FROM OVER PEOPLE.......
