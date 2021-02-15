LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has forced children to spend even more time indoors than normal, that typically means more screen time.
Experts say during this time, they could be exposed to more danger online, such as sexual predators.
Many children have had their first exposure to advertisements for dangerous websites and social media platforms that target children during the pandemic.
Awareness is Prevention (AIP) is a group whose purpose is to prevent child exploitation.
"I realized after going to the meetings with the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force that no one was working with awareness, they were working with victims, which is very admirable, but you have to stop it before it happens," said Lena D.I. Walther, co-founder of AIP.
According to AIP, it's important for parents to be vigilant of what children are doing online, and to familiarize themselves with the apps that could pose a risk for their kids.
"There's a site called OnlyFans, well it doesn't sound bad, it didn't used to be, but what has happened all these young kids have been targeted to send inappropriate photographs and video and these are minors, I don't care what the 18 and over do, I have no intention of stopping their business, there's a lot of money to be made on these sites. I only care about the minors," said Walther.
To give parents, family and friends a way to report suspected victims of sex trafficking or other abuse by OnlyFans, AIP established established a way to report it on their website. For more information visit www.aipnv.org.
