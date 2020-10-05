LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As President Donald Trump recovers from COVID-19 at the White House, Las Vegas doctors are speaking about how the same treatments are helping COVID-19 patients in the valley.
Trump's doctors released a list of various medicines used to treat him at both the White House and Walter Reed Medical Center, which include Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, Famotidine, a monoclonal antibody cocktail, vitamin D, zinc and melatonin.
Dr. Angie Hansburg, division chief of UNLV Pulmonary Critical Care, manages COVID-19 patients at UMC's Intensive Care Unit.
Remdesivir, Hansburg said, has become readily available to Valley patients in July, but the research on its true effectiveness is still undetermined.
"Everyone is hoping for that drug that very clearly makes people get better very quickly, and we're all hoping for a vaccine to come out soon, so people don't even get this sick," Hansburg said.
