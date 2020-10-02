LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The White House confirmed Friday night that President Donald Trump is taking several therapies to combat the effects of the coronavirus, stating that the President is "doing very well" and "resting comfortably."
McEnany tweeted the latest update from White House Doctor Sean Conley that Trump had been given Remdesivir at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Earlier that day, Conley reported that Trump was given a experimental polyclonal antibody cocktail created by company Regeneron.
The CEO of Regeneron confirmed that Trump's doctors sought permission from the Food and Drug Administration to use the drug currently in trials.
Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist and Roseman University of Health Sciences explains to FOX5 why certain patients may be given the experimental treatment through "compassionate care."
