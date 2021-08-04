LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Preparations are underway to expand COVID-19 testing amid the local surge of cases in Clark County, as work and school requirements are set to begin for thousands in a matter of weeks.
Between 7,000 and 8,000 people ask for a test daily, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
"We anticipate a larger demand for testing based on the recent guidance at the state level for state employees and state agencies," said Dr. Fermin Leguen. "We need to look at ways to increase our testing capacity locally," he said.
The option of a mass testing site could be a possibility, Dr. Leguen said, or multiple community sites.
Current turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours, Dr. Leguen said, and it will be crucial to maintain that turnaround time for all. "That would defeat the purpose [of testing]," he said.
Dr. Leguen said adults in their 20s or 30s are driving the majority of new COVID-19 cases, and most of them are not vaccinated.
"This is a group that we really go to and ask for vaccination. We believe vaccination is the most important tool we have today," Dr. Leguen said.
Those not vaccinated should get tested:
if you have symptoms
recently traveled
went to large gatherings
In light of the Delta variant, those vaccinated should get tested:
- if you have symptoms
- have close contact with someone positive
For all testing availabilities, click here: Southern Nevada Health District
