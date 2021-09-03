LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 35-year-old mother to be died two weeks after being put on a ventilator at a Las Vegas hospital.
Kimmie Pavone was raised in Boulder City. She was the youngest of six siblings. Her oldest sister by 16 years, Vena Foster, lives in Henderson.
“She could never say my name so she used to call me Bena, and so she would go I love you Bena," Foster said.
Foster said her sister and her husband Mike lived in Pahrump. They tried for eight years to get pregnant and finally this year that dream came true.
“She was so excited, she just wanted to be a mom so bad," Foster said.
In the beginning of August, Pavone's smooth pregnancy took a turn. On August 6 she tested positive for COVID-19.
"About four or five days after that she called me and she was crying on the phone and it hurts so bad to breathe and I’m coughing like crazy," Foster said.
On August 11, Pavone was admitted into the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital.
Hospital staff were aware she was dealing with COVID-19, but were more worried about the pneumonia she developed. They put her on oxygen, and eventually the mask she had on prevented her from being able to talk. During the last conversation between the sisters Pavone said 'I love you' in sign language.
On August 17, Pavone was put on a ventilator.
"They said we’re going to have to put her on a ventilator, so they let her Facetime her husband. Talk to him. Tell each other how much they love each other, put her on a ventilator and I know my sister was very scared," Foster said.
Within three to four hours after being heavily sedated on the ventilator, Pavone's baby was in stress and doctors performed an emergency C-section.
“She’s the most beautiful little girl. My sister never got to hold her- doesn’t even know she had her," Foster said.
Jordyn Rose was born at 30 weeks, weighing 3 pounds and 10 ounces. She's currently at Spring Valley's NICU.
Within two weeks after being on a ventilator a fever returned. On Monday, staff used ice packs to control the fever. On Wednesday, September 1, Pavone died.
“Wednesday morning they took, they went ahead and took the intubation tube out and put a new one in because of bacteria and so forth and it was just a couple hours after that she had a heart attack," Foster said.
It was explained to Foster that not enough oxygen was getting to her heart.
“If you ask me, my sister gave her life for that baby. I think literally gave her life for that baby and I want that little girl to know that," Foster said.
Pavone and her husband were not vaccinated. During Pavone's time at the hospital her husband Mike dealt with the virus himself. Foster said her sister made the decision not to be vaccinated from advice she got from her physicians, and research she did on her own.
“Everything they researched at that time came up that it put you at a very high risk of a miscarriage. She had been waiting so long for this baby she was not going to chance that," Foster said.
She stands behind every pregnant woman to make their own decision.
“If a woman wants to get vaccinated after being pregnant that’s their choice, and I invite them to research it. Come up with their own decision," Foster said.
Foster and the rest of the extended family are grieving the loss of Pavone, and ready to welcome the life of Jordyn Rose. They originally were planning a baby shower on October 2, since Pavone was due at the end of October. Foster and other family members are planning to hold a baby shower when Jordyn Rose is released from the hospital.
Anyone who would like to help Mike, who now will live off of one income to raise Jordyn Rose, can head to their Gofundme page.
