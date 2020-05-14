LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flying out of Las Vegas' McCarran airport and forget a mask or face covering? The airport has installed PPE vending machines.

According to a tweet from McCarran airport on Thursday, the vending machines allow travelers to purchase items like gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

The PPE vending machines are located in Terminal 1 ticketing and near the Terminal 3 TSA checkpoint.

According to the tweet, McCarran airport is the first airport to have the PPE vending machines installed.

The airport announced earlier this month that travelers do not have to remove face coverings while going through TSA checkpoints.