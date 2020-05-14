LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flying out of Las Vegas' McCarran airport and forget a mask or face covering? The airport has installed PPE vending machines.
According to a tweet from McCarran airport on Thursday, the vending machines allow travelers to purchase items like gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.
A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. LAS was the first airport to install PPE vending machines from which travelers can purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer. These machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/1suaVel412— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 14, 2020
The PPE vending machines are located in Terminal 1 ticketing and near the Terminal 3 TSA checkpoint.
According to the tweet, McCarran airport is the first airport to have the PPE vending machines installed.
The airport announced earlier this month that travelers do not have to remove face coverings while going through TSA checkpoints.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wearing a face covering at the airport? You don't have to remove it at T…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.