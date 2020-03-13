Post Malone In Concert - Atlanta, GA

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We "Fall Apart."

AXS messaged ticket-holders Friday afternoon that Post Malone's Saturday concert at MGM Grand Garden was postponed. The concert was set for 8 p.m.

AXS said they didn't have information about a make-up date. Post Malone hasn't said anything about the postponement or future tour dates that would be impacted.

The rapper drew criticism for performing in Denver Thursday night despite multiple large events that were canceled nationwide.

Billy Idol tweeted Friday afternoon that his performances at the Palms would go on as scheduled.

