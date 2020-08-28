LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas announced a positive coronavirus case at its Shadow Lane campus.
According to a UNLV notice sent to staff and students, the person was on campus Monday, August 24, and was tested on Thursday Aug. 26. The test showed a positive result Friday, Aug. 28.
The person who showed a positive result is following protocols set fourth by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UNLV, along with SNHD is working to determine who the infected person was in contact with.
The university will post updates, health resources, operation information and confirmed cases at unlv.edu/coronavirus.
