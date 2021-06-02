LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pop-up vaccine clinic in Las Vegas is raffling off free groceries as an incentive to sign up for vaccines, all while providing bilingual support to the local Latino community.
The clinic at La Bonita Supermarket at 6000 W. Cheyenne Avenue operates through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Every vaccine sign-up goes towards a raffle for groceries.
"We need to come to the people. Sometimes people don't feel comfortable speaking another language," said Oscar Aceves with R.E.A.C.H., helping Latino families get bilingual information about COVID-19 vaccines.
Although plenty of progress has been made, the Southern Nevada Health District reports that 32% of Latinos in Clark County have received the vaccine so far.
Latino community leaders said access and convenience continues to be one of the biggest barriers to vaccination: many work in hospitality and service industries, and have trouble taking time off work or traveling to a vaccine site.
"I know it's going slow, but it's still changing the number. That is what we are working for," Aceves said.
